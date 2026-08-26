Who is Kailey Erhart, the mother accused of killing two of her children in North Dakota?
Court documents related to the case indicate that the woman had been admitted to a mental health facility between 12 and 18 months before her children's deaths.
Kailey Erhart, 22, was arrested and faces several charges in connection with the deaths of two of her three children in a case in North Dakota that has drawn comparisons to the trial of Lindsay Clancy. Erhart's third daughter, who is one year old, survived the attack and, according to her family, is expected to make a full recovery.
Erhart, as reported by NewsNation, allegedly attacked her three children with a knife on August 6. Police say the woman slit their throats, killing her three-year-old daughter and her five-month-old son. The one-year-old girl survived the attack.
She had been admitted to a mental health facility
Court documents cited in the case report indicate that Erhart had been admitted to a mental health facility between 12 and 18 months before her children's deaths.
According to an affidavit, the woman was taking medication and had been authorized to remain with her children when the incident occurred.
The document also states that, on the day of the incident, Erhart threatened the children's father while holding a firearm and one of her children. The man managed to take the gun from her and disarm it.
Investigators also obtained a video in which, according to the affidavit, Erhart was yelling at the children's father: "Say goodbye to your kids."
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She had spoken about postpartum depression
Information cited by NewsNation further indicates that Erhart had spoken publicly about postpartum depression after the birth of her eldest daughter, in 2023.
What charges is Kailey Erhart facing?
A judge set bail at $3 million in cash and ordered Erhart to have no contact with her one-year-old daughter, who survived the attack.
The defendant is scheduled for a preliminary hearing in October, while court documents list February 2027 as the scheduled trial date.