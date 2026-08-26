'They Are Against the Principles of the Country They Live In': The Islamization of Europe

26 de agosto, 2026

At the heart of the European Union, Belgium exemplifies better than perhaps any other Western European country the extent to which political elites seem to almost relish the degree to which Europe is being Islamized.

In July 2026, Israel's Channel 12 News aired a report warning that Hamas terrorists, including high-ranking members of the organization's Al-Qassam Brigades, now live in Antwerp -- some of whom, according to local Gazans opposed to Hamas, are receiving Belgian citizenship.

"Little Gaza," as the neighborhood in northern Antwerp is called in the report, has a large population of Gazans from Khan Younis, a major Hamas stronghold. Hamas-linked residents there traffic in illegal narcotics, run shops and restaurants, and send the proceeds to Hamas in Gaza, according to the interviewed Gazans, who only dared speak anonymously out of fear of revenge from local Hamas supporters.

"You feel as if you are visiting Palestine", one Arab said. The local baker, who sells only Gazan specialties, agreed that walking on that street was like "walking in Khan Younis."

According to the Channel 12 report:

"In little Gaza in the heart of Antwerp you get the scent of the Strip, literally. From restaurants... to shops and supermarkets, most business owners come from Khan Younis. The names of the stores also reflect the character of the immigrants here: From 'Haifa market' on the way to 'Rafah Market', and, of course, 'Al Quds....'

"Some people here in the street support Hamas, they are also from Gaza. Others say it's a terrorist organization. But no one dares to say that out loud, because they know that this terrorist organization can get anybody through their people, who are also here...voices against Hamas are only a whisper in Gaza because of fear from the threats of the terrorist organization. But the strange thing is that they are also afraid here in Antwerp, in Belgium, in Europe..."

The journalist, an Israeli, asked a Gazan whether he personally knew anyone from Hamas living in Antwerp. The man responded:

"The man who investigated me when I was in Israel is in Antwerp...and now has a Belgian citizenship. He was even a leader in Hamas in the regiment of Din Al-Qassam... he collects money.... all these businesses they [Hamas] opened here. Donations are collected through banks. They have businesses here, they have drugs."

"They send money to Hamas and support them," said another local Gazan. He mentioned fundraisers for the children of Gaza as one way to drive donations.

"Europe should wake up. If they remain silent it will be destroyed from within. It is almost already destroyed. If Europe does not wake up and prosecute these people... these people are not only Hamas. These people are against freedom, against democracy, against secularism, they are against the basic principles of the country they live in."

Belgian politicians, however, do not appear particularly bothered by this increasing political, cultural and demographic threat. After the report was issued, Belgian federal MP Sam van Rooy, who also serves as a representative in the Antwerp City Council for the Vlaams Belang party, requested a city council emergency session, but could not find enough votes to get one.

According to Van Rooy:

"This particularly worrying report shows that Hamas members and terrorists not only live in Antwerp and operate shops and restaurants, but also sponsor Hamas in Gaza and threaten opponents of Hamas," They have no place in our city and must be tracked down, detained, and deported."

No meeting was held; no other party found it necessary.

This indifference to the security of the local Christian and Jewish communities, the city and country at large, is particularly jarring after documentation exposed that Hamas was planning an October 7-style mass attack against Jewish and Israeli targets in Europe, scheduled to coincide with the second anniversary of the October 7, 2023 atrocities.

Already in February 2024, Belgium's Minister of Justice Paul Van Tigchelt confirmed that Belgian authorities are fully cognizant of Hamas' activities in the country. He implicitly made it quite clear that no one could care less. "So far, we know that Hamas is active in Belgium through various companies. The activities (...) focus on lobbying and fundraising," he remarked at the time.

Hamas, in fact, has much more than shops and restaurants in Belgium. It has front companies operating next to the European Commission and the EU Council.

Perhaps one might argue that the Belgian government, which has shown itself to be extremely anti-Israel, does not care that Hamas raises funds in the country: the victims are "only" Israelis and Jews. So far.

Europe's status, however, has changed. German Federal Prosecutor General Jens Rommel – whose office has been arranging the arrests of nine of the Hamas suspects behind the European October 7 terrorist plot – warned in June that Europe no longer mainly serves as a place where terrorist organizations generate funds to finance their terrorism.

"Rather, Germany and other European countries are now increasingly being viewed as operational areas for possible attacks. This becomes particularly evident in the case of Hamas. To prepare attacks in Europe, their foreign operatives, sympathizers, or individuals connected to organized crime acquire and smuggle weapons. They often hold European citizenship, or residence permits within the Schengen Area, allowing them to move freely. They are highly mobile and extensively networked, and some possess significant financial resources."

In Belgium, however, such concerns seem to play no role whatsoever. In 2024, the country received half of all Palestinian asylum applications submitted in the entire EU. In that year alone, 3,281 Palestinians were granted formal refugee status by Belgium.

A Hamas terrorist from Khan Yunis, Mohannad al-Khatib, who participated in the October 7, 2023 massacre but calls himself as a freelance journalist, was able freely to enter Belgium to claim asylum there. Belgian authorities were only alerted to his terrorist background because the Antwerp-based Jewish Information and Documentation Center (JID) compiled information about him appearing in footage inside or near Israeli territory during the Hamas invasion.

Ralph Pais, vice-chair of JID, said:

"It is incomprehensible that volunteers and citizens could identify this man through open sources, while our security services apparently never noticed him. The material clearly shows that he filmed the violence, applauded it, and openly expresses support for Hamas, rocket attacks, and martyrdom.

"Anyone in Europe who wants to protect synagogues, schools, churches, metros, or events has every interest in ensuring that terrorists do not enter unnoticed. This is not a Jewish problem, but a European problem. We demand full transparency about how such individuals gained access to Europe, and immediate security checks by the competent authorities."

Although Al-Khatib's application was ultimately rejected by Belgium, he remained in the country -- where he apparently continues to live -- and is free to travel throughout the EU. Nobody cares.

Twice already, Hamas has thanked Belgium for its support. Perhaps Belgium and other countries that align with and harbor terrorist groups should be viewed as security threats to Europe?