ICE arrested at least 1,328 undocumented immigrants during an operation in Virginia and Maryland

Published by Williams Perdomo 25 de agosto, 2026

Immigration and Customs Enforcement arrested 1,328 undocumented immigrants between Aug. 1 and 14 during an immigration enforcement operation in Virginia and Maryland, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS).

The operation, called "Operation Safe Community – Washington, DC," focused primarily on the suburbs of Washington, DC, in both states, although ICE agents also carried out targeted immigration enforcement actions at various locations in Virginia and Maryland.

According to DHS, among those arrested were individuals with criminal histories that included convictions for sexual assault, kidnapping, driving under the influence, hit-and-run, identity theft and robbery. The department also noted that some of those detained had been arrested for murder, attempted murder and rape.

Of the total 1,328 people arrested, nearly 400 had been convicted or charged with crimes in the United States, according to DHS.

The agency also reported the arrest of members of transnational criminal gangs, including MS-13, the 18th Street Gang and Tren de Aragua.

DHS Secretary Markwayne Mullin highlighted the agents' work during the operation and stated that among those detained were sexual assailants, kidnappers, drunk drivers, thieves and gang members.

"While sanctuary politicians in Virginia and Maryland keep putting the needs of illegal aliens over the safety of the American people, the Trump administration will always put American citizens first," Mullin said.

For her part, Patricia Hyde, acting deputy director of ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations, stated that agents worked to locate and arrest individuals with criminal records in communities in Virginia and Maryland.