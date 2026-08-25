Lindsay Clancy's trial enters its final stage after nearly a month of testimony

Published by Williams Perdomo 25 de agosto, 2026

The trial of Lindsay Clancy, accused of killing her three children in Massachusetts in January 2023, enters its final stage this week after nearly a month of testimony, with the focus on her mental state at the time of the events.

According to AP, the trial will continue on Tuesday with testimony from a forensic psychologist hired by the prosecution to evaluate Clancy's psychiatric history and analyze the defense's argument that she was suffering from acute postpartum psychosis when she strangled her three children in their home.

Forensic psychologist Kirk Heilbrun testified Monday that he believes Clancy took her children's lives to prevent them from "suffering" after she attempted suicide. Heilbrun also said he does not believe that Clancy hallucinated a voice ordering her to kill the children, as she has claimed.

On Tuesday, defense attorney Kevin Reddington will have the opportunity to cross-examine Heilbrun regarding his conclusions. Subsequently, the prosecution plans to call at least one other expert witness before the trial moves on to closing arguments, which will likely not begin before Wednesday.