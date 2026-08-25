Jed York, owner of the 49ers, accepts a plea deal following his arrest in Ohio on suspicion of soliciting prostitution

Published by Williams Perdomo 25 de agosto, 2026

Jed York, majority owner of the San Francisco 49ers, was arrested in Ohio on suspicion of engaging in prostitution and on Monday accepted a plea deal that resolved two misdemeanor charges.

According to ESPN, York reportedly responded to a sting ad posted on a website known for offering prostitution services and agreed to engage in sexual activity with a woman in exchange for $140. The businessman was arrested on Sunday when he arrived at the agreed-upon meeting place with the phone used to arrange the encounter, according to Columbiana County court records obtained by the media outlet.

The arrest took place at 9:35 a.m. on Sunday in the Wheat Hill mobile home community, according to a report from the East Palestine Police Department. Local officers collaborated with the Mahoning Valley Human Trafficking Task Force on the operation.

York initially faced misdemeanor charges of engaging in prostitution and possession of criminal tools. As part of the plea agreement reached with the prosecution, the prostitution charge was reduced to disorderly conduct, according to court documents.

After accepting the plea agreement on Monday, York paid $1,150 in fines, $150 for the disorderly conduct charge and $1,000 for the charge related to criminal tools. He also received a one-day jail sentence for each charge, although both days were considered to have already been served.

Columbiana County Prosecutor Vito Abruzzino confirmed to ESPN that the charges were reduced as part of a plea agreement and noted that the procedure was routine for someone facing such allegations and who had no history of similar criminal conduct.

York's attorney did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The 49ers stated in a release that "as this is a legal matter, which has been resolved, we will not be providing any further comment at this time."