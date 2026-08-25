Published by Just The News 25 de agosto, 2026

On Tuesday, Canada announced a package of retaliatory tariffs ranging from 15% to 50% on American goods, escalating the trade war between two historically close allies. The measures, which match the rates imposed by Washington, will take effect on Sept. 8, according to the timeline announced by Prime Minister Mark Carney following the entry into force on Saturday of the 50% tariffs imposed by President Donald Trump.

Measures that match U.S. tariffs

Authorities in Ottawa specified that the new tariffs will affect key sectors such as steel, dairy products and electronics. U.S. steel and aluminum, which until now were subject to a 25% tariff, will now be taxed at 50%. Appliances, cheese and other dairy products, as well as certain steel and aluminum products, will be subject to a 25% tariff.

A smaller category, which includes electrical equipment and tools, will face a 15% tariff. Collectively, these tariffs account for about 7.3% of Canadian imports from the United States.

Support for affected businesses and workers

Along with the trade measures, the Canadian government unveiled a $5.4 billion (7.5 billion Canadian dollars) relief plan aimed at companies and workers harmed by the dispute.

"This is an unprecedented challenge imposed on Canada, but Canada will meet the moment," said Finance Minister François-Philippe Champagne. "I think what Canadians can see this morning is that we stand united. We stand united in our response," he added.