Trump calls for end to executions in Iran following steady increase since start of war

Published by Carlos Dominguez 25 de agosto, 2026

President Donald Trump called on Tuesday for an immediate halt to executions in Iran of individuals linked to the protests earlier this year, which took place before the outbreak of war in the Middle East.

In a message posted on Truth Social, the president stated that the "failing Islamic Republic of Iran" does not pay a large portion of its military while "killing protesters, even when they are not protesting, at levels not seen before." He described the situation as a "humanitarian crisis of epic proportions" and demanded that it be stopped "NOW."

Since the start of the armed conflict on Feb. 28, executions carried out by the Iranian regime have steadily increased. According to the U.N., at least 56 people have been executed on national security charges since March 19, and over 100 are at risk of suffering the same fate.

More than 30 countries condemn Iranian regime's executions

More than 30 nations, including France, the United Kingdom and Canada, condemned the use of the death penalty in Iran in mid-August and claimed the regime uses the death penalty to "silence dissent."

The statement was also endorsed by Albania, Austria, Australia, Belgium, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Montenegro, the Netherlands, New Zealand, North Macedonia, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and the European Union's foreign policy chief, Kaja Kallas.

The signatories "condemn in the strongest terms the ongoing executions of protesters and use of the death penalty" by Tehran. "The use of capital punishment to silence dissent, intimidate communities, and punish individuals exercising their human rights can never be justified," they stated.