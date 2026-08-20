Penn State Health doctor dies in collision between plane and helicopter in Pennsylvania

Published by Williams Perdomo 20 de agosto, 2026

Paul William Sokoloski, a 57-year-old emergency physician and resident of Hershey, died at the scene of an accident that occurred on Wednesday, according to the Pennsylvania State Police and Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall.

Sokoloski was pronounced dead at the scene of the accident, according to a statement released by PA-Fire&Police.

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The doctor worked for decades in the field of emergency medicine. According to his LinkedIn profile, since October 2022 he had been working as an emergency physician at Penn State Health, with assignments at Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and Penn State Health Hampden Medical Center.

He had also worked as an emergency physician for WPA Emergency Medicine Staffing since 2015, according to his professional profile.

The statement expressed condolences to the family, friends, and agencies involved in the response to the accident.