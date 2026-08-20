Trump shows off construction of the White House helipad: 'Now, we won't have any problems with the lawn'

Donald Trump shows off the construction of a helipad at the White House. August 19, 2026 AFP .

Published by Alejandro Baños 20 de agosto, 2026

President Donald Trump unveiled the new helipad at the White House, the latest of the construction projects planned to renovate the presidential residence.

Speaking with several journalists, Trump showed how the landing pad is coming along—where Marine One (the presidential helicopter) and other authorized helicopters will land. It is expected to be completed before Chinese President Xi Jinping visits Washington, D.C., on September 24.

"If there's one thing I know how to do, it's build," Trump told reporters. "I love construction."

The president explained the reason that led him to build this platform within the White House grounds.

"Now, with the helipad, we won't have any problems with the lawn," Trump clarified. Until now, helicopters, including Marine One, had been landing on the lawn, sometimes causing scorch marks and damage.

In addition, the president signed the back of a stone shaped like an eagle's head that will be embedded in the helipad.

This helipad is one of the projects included in the White House renovation, which also includes a ballroom, an underground bunker, and a runway for drone takeoffs and landings.