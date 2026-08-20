FBI searches Eric Swalwell's home and seizes electronic devices as part of investigation into alleged sexual assault

Published by Williams Perdomo 20 de agosto, 2026

FBI agents searched the home of former Democratic Congressman Eric Swalwell and seized electronic devices as part of a federal investigation related to allegations of sexual assault, according to a person familiar with the case.

According to The New York Times, agents detained Swalwell last Saturday at the San Francisco airport, where, armed with a search warrant, they seized his electronic devices. The next day, investigators searched his home in Washington, according to a source consulted by the newspaper.

Swalwell, who represented two California districts in the House of Representatives for more than a decade, resigned from Congress in April after several media outlets reported allegations of sexual misconduct made by several women, including a former member of his staff. At that time, he also withdrew his candidacy for governor of California.

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and Swalwell also did not respond to messages sent to him seeking his position on the investigation. The search of his home and the seizure of his communication devices had been previously reported on Thursday by The Daily Mail.