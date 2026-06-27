DOJ releases religious liberty report, provides recommendations for future protections

Published by Amanda Head - Just The News 27 de junio, 2026

President Donald Trump’s Religious Liberty Commission on Thursday delivered its final report to the president, outlining recommendations to address what it described as growing threats to Americans’ religious freedoms.

The commission, established by Trump in May 2025, and chaired by Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick with Ben Carson as vice chairman, based its findings on seven hearings that gathered testimony from more than 100 witnesses of diverse faiths and backgrounds who reported facing persecution for their beliefs.

Witnesses described incidents including school bullying over Christian faith, pressure on children regarding gender identity, job losses for healthcare workers and military members over vaccine objections, and anti-Semitic discrimination on college campuses.

The report highlights cases such as a Navy SEAL who lost his pension, a teacher ordered to remove a cross from her desk, and Jewish students restricted from public spaces, arguing that government officials and employers often use fear tactics to suppress religious expression despite legal protections.

Among its 12 recommendations, the commission called for the Justice Department to clarify the Establishment Clause, creation of “Know Your Rights” posters and religious liberty violation hotlines, nomination of judges willing to rule on the merits of such cases, and repeal of the Johnson Amendment.

The commission also urged stronger enforcement against anti-Semitism, protection from government litigation targeting religious exercise, improved military accommodations, restoration of benefits for service members affected by vaccine mandates, and creation of awards to honor religious liberty advocates.

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