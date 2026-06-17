Floyd Mayweather against the ropes: He could go to prison for buying a luxury watch
The boxer faces a maximum sentence of 24 years in prison in Nevada for allegedly committing theft and attempted fraud.
Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. faces two felony charges related to fraud and theft, after writing a bad check to purchase a luxury watch several years ago.
Specifically, the charges he faces are "theft, value $100,000 or greater" and "draw or pass check with intent to defraud, value $1,200 or greater."
According to court records obtained by ESPN, Mayweather was charged after Clark County prosecutors in Nevada filed a complaint against the boxer on April 27.
In their complaint, authorities allege that the boxer wrote a check for $200,000 to purchase a watch at a luxury resale store in Las Vegas in late 2024.
That check "had insufficient money, property, or credit," according to authorities.
As the legal proceedings continue, Mayweather could face a maximum prison sentence of 24 years, four for fraud and 20 for theft, and a fine of up to $20,000.