Published by Alejandro Baños 17 de junio, 2026

Boxer Floyd Mayweather Jr. faces two felony charges related to fraud and theft, after writing a bad check to purchase a luxury watch several years ago.

Specifically, the charges he faces are "theft, value $100,000 or greater" and "draw or pass check with intent to defraud, value $1,200 or greater."

According to court records obtained by ESPN, Mayweather was charged after Clark County prosecutors in Nevada filed a complaint against the boxer on April 27.

In their complaint, authorities allege that the boxer wrote a check for $200,000 to purchase a watch at a luxury resale store in Las Vegas in late 2024.

That check "had insufficient money, property, or credit," according to authorities.

As the legal proceedings continue, Mayweather could face a maximum prison sentence of 24 years, four for fraud and 20 for theft, and a fine of up to $20,000.