Trump blasts Jon Ossoff, 'communist' Democrats in Georgia speech

Published by Just The News 23 de julio, 2026

President Donald Trump slammed Georgia Democratic Sen. Jon Ossoff and "communist" Democrats during a speech at a local high school in the southern state, claiming the senator was "terrible."

The comments come as Ossoff seeks reelection in the Peach State against Trump ally GOP Rep. Mike Collins.

“Georgia is a state that believes in common sense, and yet your terrible senator, Jon Ossoff, is terrible,” Trump told a crowd of supporters. “Jon Ossoff and the Democrat communists want to let the Marxists into power, bankrupt your families, and leave you totally undefended with wide-open borders. But we will not let that happen to our country.”

The president highlighted how he endorsed Ossoff's opponent in the senator's first attempt to land in Congress as a representative in 2017, though Ossoff later became a senator in 2020.

Trump also warned that democratic socialists are gaining traction in the United States after a handful of candidates won recent elections, most notably the 2025 election of New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani, and said that the socialists will bring communism into the country.

“Communism is a loser,” he said. “The concept, the policy, it’s a loser, and it always has been, and it always will be. With communism, everything turns to s—."

Misty Severi is a news reporter for Just The News. You can follow her on X for more coverage.



© Just The News.