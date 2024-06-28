VIDEO: Celine Dion shares her battle with a debilitating disease to the world

Published by Williams Perdomo Verified by 16min ago

Celine Dion wants to show the world what it's like to suffer from stiff person syndrome. In the documentary I Am: Celine Dion she shows scenes in which she suffers spasms produced by the disease.

This week, Prime Video released the documentary and a video excerpt went viral in which the singer is seen crying from an attack of her condition. The episode leaves her immobile and unable to speak.

For the Canadian artist, the decision to talk about her illness in the documentary is both "the greatest gift and the greatest responsibility," AFP has learned. Dion also hopes to serve as an inspiration to people in similar situations.

However, the thread running through the documentary is not so much her illness but her love of family, friends and music. The documentary features archival footage of the charismatic artist in concerts, as well as scenes at home with her children and dogs.

Months ago, in her first interview after being diagnosed with the disease, Dion maintained that it has not been easy to face the condition, but she remains compliant with treatment and has stopped questioning herself. As she says, for now she has to learn to live with the disease. .

"I haven’t beaten the disease, as it's still within me and always will be. I hope that we'll find a miracle, a way to cure it with scientific research, but for now I have to learn to live with it. So that's me, now with Stiff Person Syndrome. Five days a week I undergo athletic, physical and vocal therapy. I work on my toes, my knees, my calves, my fingers, my singing, my voice... I have to learn to live with it now and stop questioning myself. At the beginning I would ask myself: why me? How did this happen? What have I done? Is this my fault?" Dion said in an exclusive interview for Vogue France.