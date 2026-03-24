ICE asks politicians not to release illegal immigrant who slit woman's throat in Salt Lake City

Published by Williams Perdomo 24 de marzo, 2026

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced this Monday that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) issued an arrest warrant asking politicians not to release the illegal Mexican felon, Jesus Alejandro Ramirez-Padilla, who has been charged with attempted murder in Salt Lake City, Utah.

According to local reports, the alleged offender was under the influence of methamphetamine when he attacked a woman in an alley. Ramirez-Padilla allegedly strangled her from behind and she fell to the ground. He allegedly pulled out a knife and slashed her throat several times. The woman is in critical condition.

Ramirez-Padilla has been charged with attempted murder, obstruction of justice, aggravated assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.

"Jesus Alejandro Ramirez-Padilla is a dangerous criminal illegal alien who violently strangled and slit a woman’s throat multiple times," Acting Undersecretary Lauren Bis said in a statement.