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ICE asks politicians not to release illegal immigrant who slit woman's throat in Salt Lake City

The man was under the influence of methamphetamine when he attacked a woman in an alley, leaving her in critical condition.

ICE

ICEAFP.

Williams Perdomo
Published by
Williams Perdomo

The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced this Monday that U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) issued an arrest warrant asking politicians not to release the illegal Mexican felon, Jesus Alejandro Ramirez-Padilla, who has been charged with attempted murder in Salt Lake City, Utah.

According to local reports, the alleged offender was under the influence of methamphetamine when he attacked a woman in an alley. Ramirez-Padilla allegedly strangled her from behind and she fell to the ground. He allegedly pulled out a knife and slashed her throat several times. The woman is in critical condition.

Ramirez-Padilla has been charged with attempted murder, obstruction of justice, aggravated assault and possession of drug paraphernalia.

"Jesus Alejandro Ramirez-Padilla is a dangerous criminal illegal alien who violently strangled and slit a woman’s throat multiple times," Acting Undersecretary Lauren Bis said in a statement.

70% of illegal immigrants arrested by ICE have convictions or pending charges

DHS detailed that nearly 70% of illegal immigrants arrested by ICE nationwide have criminal convictions or pending criminal charges in the country.

In that regard, the agency explained that Jesus Alejandro Ramirez-Padilla illegally entered the country at an unknown place and time.

ICE has issued a detainer against him to ensure that he is not released and returned to U.S. communities.

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