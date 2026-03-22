Oregon high school principal who celebrated Charlie Kirk's murder jailed for possession and distribution of child pornography

Published by Israel Duro 22 de marzo, 2026

An Oregon high school principal who celebrated the murder of Charlie Kirk has been sentenced to prison for possession and distribution of child pornography. Jeremy Peter Williams, 50, was the head of Rainier Junior / Senior High School, though he was on paid leave, apparently due to his comments about the death of the conservative activist.

Williams was arrested in September by the Cowlitz County Sheriff's Office. There were 13 charges filed against him related to the possession and distribution of underage pornographic material. According to WND, he pleaded guilty to three of the 13 charges.

The news gained further impact after it was shared on social media by Elon Musk.

Sentenced to five years and one month in prison

According to Oregon Live, authorities reached Williams through social networking sites that traced images to his internet address. According to reports, the principal did not share images of any of the 800 students at Rainier Junior / Senior High School, the Oregon-based school of which he was principal beginning in 2022.

Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge Thad Scudder sentenced Williams to five years and one month in prison, to which he added another three on probation. In addition, he must pay $3,000 in court fees. The sentence has caused uproar on social media, with many users lamenting that it is too lenient.