Mass shooting at Salt Lake City church leaves at least two dead, six injured

Published by Williams Perdomo 8 de enero, 2026

Police in Salt Lake City reported that a shooting outside a Salt Lake City church left at least two dead and six wounded.

The incident occurred at a Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints meetinghouse on the city's west side. The wounded, according to the information, are in critical condition.

"The suspects are still outstanding, but our officers have obtained solid leads and are working to locate those involved," police detailed in a brief statement.

Meanwhile, the city's mayor, Erin Mendenhall, assured that "the fact that this happened outside a place of worship during a celebration of life is especially heartbreaking."

"I’ve been in constant contact with our police department leadership throughout the evening and have full faith that their investigation will bring the suspects to justice. I’m grateful for the swift response of our 911 dispatchers, police, and fire personnel, as well as the support of multiple law enforcement agencies," said Mendenhall.

For his part, Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) asked the public to contact authorities with any information about the suspects.