Published by Carlos Dominguez 24 de enero, 2026

A fire during the early hours of Saturday morning on the top two floors of a high-rise building in New York forced a widespread deployment of emergency services, according to the AP.

Several residents were seen leaning out of the building's windows, and one man was even left dangling with his legs out as he tried to escape the intense heat of the blaze. As a result of the fire, one person died and 15 others were injured, according to ABC7.

The four-alarm fire in the Bronx began shortly after midnight and spread to several apartments in the 17-story building located at 3485 Bivona St., between Reeds Mill Ln. and Boston Rd., according to a statement from the New York City Fire Department (FDNY).

The AP reported that more than 200 firefighters and emergency crew members were working at the scene.

DEVELOPING STORY