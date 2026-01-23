Extreme cold, heavy snow: East braces for winter storm

Published by Carlos Dominguez 23 de enero, 2026

According to the National Weather Service (NWS), a high pressure system descending from central Canada will cause a marked drop in temperatures in the Plains, the Great Lakes region and the northeast and central Atlantic.

While a low pressure remains over the Gulf Coast, a second low pressure system will move northeastward along the southeast coast and mid-Atlantic through Sunday.

Snowfall in excess of 12 inches

The system will result in a severe, long-duration winter storm with heavy snow, sleet and freezing rain from the southern Rocky Mountains through New England, extending from Friday through Monday. Snowfall is forecast to exceed 12 inches in the Ohio Valley, mid-Atlantic and northeast, creating widespread travel disruptions.

In addition, according to the NWS forecast, widespread freezing rain and sleet are expected across the southern Plains, the lower Missississippi Valley, the Tennessee Valley and the Southeast.

The storm is expected to leave significant ice accumulations with risk of extended power outages and extremely hazardous travel conditions.

Following the passage of the system, communities from the southern plains to the northeast will face very cold temperatures and a dangerously cold wind chill, creating lingering transportation risks and affecting infrastructure.

Snowfall in the Great Lakes and High Plains

In addition, heavy lake-effect snowfall is expected in the Great Lakes region Friday through early Saturday morning. On Sunday, heavy snowfall associated with the storm in the Ohio Valley will gradually move into the region. On the other hand, upflow will generate snowfall in areas of the northern and central High Plains through early Saturday.

Also, an upper-level low advancing into northwestern Mexico will produce rain in low-lying areas and snowfall in southwestern mountainous areas between Friday and Saturday.