Chaos on Texas border: Teenage smuggler kills two migrants, steals police cruiser

Published by VozMedia Staff 10 de enero, 2026

A 17-year-old Mexican teenager was arrested Thursday after staging a series of violent events linked to alleged human smuggling that left two immigrants dead, multiple police chases and the theft of two vehicles, including one from the Texas Highway Patrol, state authorities and law enforcement sources said.

According to information reported by Breitbart Texas, the young man was identified as Saúl García-Rodríguez, a Mexican citizen, who was driving a white Toyota pickup truck carrying six suspected undocumented immigrants when it was detected by agents south of Laredo, Texas, early Thursday morning. Refusing to stop, a pursuit was initiated that culminated when the vehicle crashed into a light pole in the 4700 block of San Bernardo Avenue.

As a result of the impact, two men died at the scene. Authorities indicated that none of the occupants were wearing seat belts. The rest of the passengers survived the crash.

Following the accident, García-Rodríguez was transported to a local hospital and subsequently taken into the custody of the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS). However, according to a law enforcement source cited by Breitbart, the teenager managed to free himself from handcuffs, steal an identified Texas Highway Patrol unit, which contained a service weapon, and flee again.

Hours later, the patrol car was located abandoned and damaged near Lake Casa Blanca. The suspect continued his escape and, when confronted by Laredo Police, stole a second pickup truck belonging to a surveying crew. During this episode, an agent shot at the vehicle in an attempt to stop it, without hitting the driver.

The pursuit ended Thursday afternoon when García-Rodríguez abandoned the vehicle and attempted to cross the Rio Grande into Mexico. A Border Patrol airboat prevented the crossing and led to his capture in the water.

Investigations into the case are being conducted by the Texas Department of Public Safety and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). According to authorities, the teen could face charges as an adult, as Texas law provides that 17-year-old defendants are automatically prosecuted in the adult criminal system. Under the Texas Anti-Trafficking in Persons Act, offenses may be classified as first degree felonies when there are serious injuries or fatalities.