No presidential pardon: Trump denies pardon for Sean 'Diddy' Combs

Published by Diane Hernández 9 de enero, 2026

President Donald Trump stated that he will not grant a pardon to hip-hop star Sean Diddy Combs, who is currently serving a four-year prison sentence for prostitution-related offenses, despite having formally requested a presidential pardon.

In an interview with The New York Times, Trump revealed that Combs sent him a letter requesting clemency, but made it clear that he is not willing to grant it. "I don't plan to," the president noted when asked about the case.

Combs, 56, was convicted in July last year on two counts of transporting people across state lines for the purpose of prostitution. A jury acquitted him, however, of the more serious charges he faced, including sex trafficking and organized crime, significantly reducing his criminal exposure.

Maduro, Bankman-Fried and Menendez are also out

During the same interview, Trump ruled out granting pardons to other high-profile figures. When asked about deposed Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro, recently captured by U.S. forces and accused of drug trafficking, the president was blunt: "No, I don't see it."

Trump also denied any intention to pardon former cryptocurrency tycoon Sam Bankman-Fried, who is serving a 25-year prison sentence, as well as former Democratic senator Robert Menendez, sentenced to 11 years for accepting bribes.

The president also stated that he has not considered the case of Derek Chauvin, the former Minneapolis police officer convicted of murdering George Floyd in 2020. "I haven't been asked about that," he replied.