Michael Reagan, son of former President Ronald Reagan, passed away after a battle with cancer

Published by Diane Hernández 7 de enero, 2026

Michael Reagan, adopted son of former U.S. President Ronald Reagan, died Sunday in Los Angeles at age 80, surrounded by his family, after a battle with cancer, organizations linked to the former president's legacy and family members of the conservative commentator reported Tuesday.

"The Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute deeply regrets the passing of Michael Reagan, the eldest son of President Ronald Reagan and Jane Wyman, and a steadfast guardian of his father's legacy!" said Fred Ryan, chairman of the institution's board of directors, in a statement.

The Reagan family also confirmed his death and noted his personal side. "Michael was and always will be a beloved husband, father and grandfather. We are deeply heartbroken as we mourn the loss of a man who meant so much to all who knew and loved him," the family said.

Ronald Reagan's adopted son

Born on March 18, 1945 in Los Angeles, Michael Edward Reagan was adopted within hours of his birth by Ronald Reagan and his then-wife, Oscar-winning actress Jane Wyman. Throughout his life he reflected publicly on his family history, which he recounted in books such as "Twice Adopted" and his autobiography "On the Outside Looking In."

Michael Reagan devoted much of his career to promoting his father's political legacy and conservative values. He was president and director of the Reagan Legacy Foundation, from which he championed ideals such as individual liberty, personal responsibility and global democracy. "He lived a life marked by conviction, purpose and a steadfast devotion to President Reagan's ideals," the foundation noted on social media.

A well-known political commentator, Reagan was a nationally syndicated radio host and hosted "The Michael Reagan Show." He also contributed to conservative media outlets such as Newsmax and wrote numerous opinion columns. Although he was often identified by his last name, people close to him noted that he sought to forge his own path.

Among his most visible contributions was his key role in fundraising for the installation of the Ronald Reagan statue at the California State Capitol in Sacramento, unveiled in 2015, a project funded entirely by private donations.

Michael Reagan also had a complex public relationship with Nancy Reagan, his father's second wife, with whom he staged disagreements in the 1980s. Even so, he remained active as an advocate of Reaganite ideology until the end of his life.

In 2015, he was critical of then-candidate Donald Trump, questioning the confrontational style of his movement within the Republican Party.