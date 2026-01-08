Patel says FBI investigating organizers, funders of anti-ICE protests for impeding law enforcement

Published by John Solomon 8 de enero, 2026

FBI Director Kash Patel told Just the News on Thursday that his agents are investigating the organizers and funders of anti-immigration enforcement protests for impeding law enforcement activities and endangering public safety.

"The FBI is investigating paid protest campaigns throughout the country including organizers, protesters and funding sources that drive illicit activities," Patel said.

His announcement came one day after a woman trying to block Immigration and Customs Enforcement operations in Minneapolis struck an ICE agent with her car and was fatally shot while trying to flee arrest.

Patel's announcement follows Just the News reporting in recent days about Chinese state-run propaganda outlets promoting left-wing-leaning protests in the U.S. against the Trump administration’s capture Friday night of Venezuelan strongman President Nicolas Maduro.

The protests appear to be organized by a Chinese Communist Party-linked financial network in the United States.

Media outlets such as Xinhua News Agency, China Daily, China Global Television Network (CGTN), and the Global Times — all directly run by the CCP – in turn promoted the pro-Maduro protests organized by these same groups, as the Chinese government repeatedly denounced the actions taken by President Donald Trump against the close Chinese ally in Latin America.