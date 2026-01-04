Catholic bishops 'breathless' by the 'heat of collectivism' promised by Mamdani in his inaugural speech

Published by Israel Duro 4 de enero, 2026

The inaugural address by Zohran Mamdani and his bid for "collectivism" has set off alarm bells in the U.S. Catholic Church. In a harsh publication in X, Bishop Robert Barron lambasted the content of the inaugural address of the new mayor of New York, warning of the dangers of the ideology he promotes.

"For the love of God, save me the 'warmth of collectivism'," the publication ended, in which the prelate acknowledged that the words of New York's first Muslim mayor "took my breath away."

"There was one sentence in Zohran Mamdani's inaugural address yesterday that took my breath away. He said he intended to replace 'the coldness of ironclad individualism with the warmth of collectivism.' Collectivism, in its various forms, is responsible for the deaths of at least a hundred million people in the last century."

"Catholic social teaching has consistently condemned socialism"

Barron, bishop of the Diocese of Winona-Rochester (Minnesota), and founder of Words of Fire, went on to point out that "the socialist and communist forms of government that exist around the world today, Venezuela, Cuba, North Korea, etc., are disastrous."

For this reason, he stressed that "Catholic social teaching has consistently condemned socialism and embraced the market economy, which people like Mayor Mamdani caricature as "savage individualism." In fact, it is the economic system based on the rights, freedom and dignity of the human person."