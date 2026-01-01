Trump auctions off Jesus painting for $2.75 million during his New Year's Eve party

Published by Diane Hernández 1 de enero, 2026

During a New Year's Eve celebration at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, President Donald Trump unexpectedly auctioned a painting of Jesus that fetched a final price of $2.75 million.

The work was performed live by a speed painter during the event and attracted the attention of the attendees, culminating in intense bidding. Trump himself participated in the auction with an opening bid of $100,000, although the identity of the final buyer has not been released.

According to the information released, half of the funds raised will go to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, while the other half will be given to the local sheriff's office, for charity and community support purposes.

The auction took place this Wednesday night, while the president remained at his Florida residence for the Christmas and New Year's holidays. The event was part of a private celebration that brought together guests and close collaborators.