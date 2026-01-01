Trump auctions off Jesus painting for $2.75 million during his New Year's Eve party
During a New Year's Eve celebration at Mar-a-Lago, Florida, President Donald Trump unexpectedly auctioned a painting of Jesus that fetched a final price of $2.75 million.
The work was performed live by a speed painter during the event and attracted the attention of the attendees, culminating in intense bidding. Trump himself participated in the auction with an opening bid of $100,000, although the identity of the final buyer has not been released.
According to the information released, half of the funds raised will go to St. Jude's Children's Research Hospital, while the other half will be given to the local sheriff's office, for charity and community support purposes.
The auction took place this Wednesday night, while the president remained at his Florida residence for the Christmas and New Year's holidays. The event was part of a private celebration that brought together guests and close collaborators.
Who painted the painting auctioned at Mar-a-Lago?
Horabuena is known for combining art with expressions of faith and worship. She describes herself as a painter who seeks to have her art connect the creative act with spirituality and worship of God, using her works to inspire and share messages of faith and hope.
Her style often focuses on religious and biblical themes, and she has done paintings at live events where she completes works quickly, which has made her popular on social media, where she has hundreds of thousands of followers.