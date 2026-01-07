School closings in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Michigan and Wisconsin due to severe weather: Updated lists

Published by Santiago Ospital 7 de enero, 2026

Due to hazardous weather conditions, hundreds of schools have been forced to implement opening delays and school closings in the north and east of the country. Authorities warn that ice and dense fog complicate morning commutes.

Hundreds of schools announced closings or delays Wednesday in direct response to the bad weather. From Algonac, Mich., to Abby Kelley, Mass., the stream of cancellations and postponements has been growing throughout the morning.

Michigan school closings

In the Detroit area, at least 30 schools announced closings. Specific to the southwestern part of the state, the NWS anticipated that "areas of fog" would be seen throughout the morning.

"Ice jams on area rivers are possible as warmer conditions has ice on the move. Localized flooding is possible," the weather service also warned. Similar forecast for parts of the east and north.

Some of the schools that announced closings or postponements are:

*The list has been compiled from the live monitor of the local services of CBS News Detroit and FOX 2 Detroit. Check your school's website and relevant authorities to confirm the status of your school live.

Cancellations and delays in Massachusetts and New Hampshire

In both Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire freezing rain and icy roads led administrators to announce everything from 2-hour delays to closures.

Schools with schedule changes are:

*The list has been compiled from the CBS News Boston live monitor of local services. Check your school website and relevant authorities to confirm your school's live status.

Wisconsin school status: Fog and overnight frost

Although the weather is expected to ease during the day in Wisconsin, fog and haze will persist, with a risk of further frost as night falls. Several districts have announced late openings or precautionary closures.

Based on reports from 2 First Alert and WSAW-TV 7, these are some affected facilities:

*The list has been compiled from the live monitor of the local services of 2 First Alert and WSAW-TV 7. Check your school website and relevant authorities to confirm your school's live status.