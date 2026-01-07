School closings in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Michigan and Wisconsin due to severe weather: Updated lists
See districts affected by ice and low visibility; late openings and total cancellations reported at more than 100 schools.
Due to hazardous weather conditions, hundreds of schools have been forced to implement opening delays and school closings in the north and east of the country. Authorities warn that ice and dense fog complicate morning commutes.
Hundreds of schools announced closings or delays Wednesday in direct response to the bad weather. From Algonac, Mich., to Abby Kelley, Mass., the stream of cancellations and postponements has been growing throughout the morning.
Michigan school closings
In the Detroit area, at least 30 schools announced closings. Specific to the southwestern part of the state, the NWS anticipated that "areas of fog" would be seen throughout the morning.
"Ice jams on area rivers are possible as warmer conditions has ice on the move. Localized flooding is possible," the weather service also warned. Similar forecast for parts of the east and north.
Some of the schools that announced closings or postponements are:
- Algonac Community Schools
- Almont Community Schools
- Blue Water Choices
- Capac Community Schools
- Cardinal Mooney Catholic High
- Carsonville-Port Sanilac Schools
- Chatfield Acdmy
- Community Enterprises of St. Clair
- Croswell-Lexington Comm Schools
- Deckerville School District
- Dryden Community Schools
- East China School District
- East Shore-Leadership Acdmy
- Holy Cross Catholic
- Imlay City Schools
- Lakeville Community Schools
- Landmark Acdmy
- Lapeer Community Schools
- Life Skills Bright Futures
- Life Skills Opportunities
- Marlette School District
- Marysville Public Schools
- Memphis Community Schools
- North Branch Area Schools
- Port Huron School District
- Port Huron Area School District
- Richmond Community Schools
- Sandusky School District
- Sanilac Special Ed.
- St. Clair TEC
- St. Edward on the Lake Elem
- Woodland Develop Center
- Yale School District
*The list has been compiled from the live monitor of the local services of CBS News Detroit and FOX 2 Detroit. Check your school's website and relevant authorities to confirm the status of your school live.
Cancellations and delays in Massachusetts and New Hampshire
In both Massachusetts and southern New Hampshire freezing rain and icy roads led administrators to announce everything from 2-hour delays to closures.
Schools with schedule changes are:
- Abby Kelley Foster Charter School
- Algonquin Regional High School
- Amesbury Public Schools
- Andover Public Schools
- Ashburnham-Westminster Regional Schools
- Assabet Valley Collaborative
- Assabet Valley Reg Technical High School
- Athol-Royalston Regional School District
- Auburn
- Ayer-Shirley Regional School District
- Bay Path Regional Vocational Technical H
- Berlin-Boylston Public Schools
- Billerica Public Schools
- Boxford Elementary Schools
- Bradford Christian Academy
- Burlington Public School
- Clinton School Department
- Derry Cooperative School District
- Douglas Public Schools
- Dracut Public Schools
- Fitchburg Public Schools
- Georgetown
- Grafton Public Schools
- Greater Lowell Technical High School
- Groton-Dunstable Regional School Distric
- Hamilton-Wenham Regional School District
- Hampton Falls NH
- Hampton School District SAU 90
- Harvard Public Schools
- Haverhill
- Hillview Montessori School
- Hopkinton MA Public Schools
- Hudson Public Schools
- Innovation Academy Charter School
- Ipswich Public Schools
- Leicester Public Schools
- Leominster School Department
- Littleton Public Schools
- Lowell Community Charter Public School
- Lowell Public Schools
- Lunenburg Public Schools
- Marlborough Public Schools
- Masconomet Regional School District
- Mason Elementary School
- Maynard Public Schools
- Mendon-Upton Regional School District
- Methuen Board of Education
- Middleton Elementary Schools
- Minuteman Technical High School
- Narragansett Regional School District
- Nashoba Regional School District
- Nashoba Valley Technical High School
- Newburyport Public Schools
- North Andover Public Schools
- North Hampton NH
- North Middlesex Regional Schools
- North Reading Public Schools
- Northboro Public Schools
- Parker Charter School
- Pentucket Regional School District
- Quaboag Regional School District
- Seabrook NH
- Seacoast School of Technology
- Shawsheen Valley Technical
- Shrewsbury Public Schools
- South Hampton NH
- Southboro Public Schools
- Southbridge Public Schools
- Southern Worcester County Edu. Collab.
- Spencer-East Brookfield Regional Schools
- Sutton Schools
- Tantasqua Regional School Union 61
- Tewksbury Public Schools
- Timberlane NH School District
- Topsfield Public Schools
- Triton Regional School District
- Tyngsborough Public Schools
- Uxbridge Public Schools
- Valley Collaborative
- Valley Elementary School Tyngsboro
- Webster School Department
- West Boylston Public Schools
- Westboro Public Schools
- Westford Public Schools
- Whittier Regional Vocational Technical H
- Wilmington
- Winchendon
- Winnacunnet NH Regional High
- Worcester Public Schools
- Escuelas privadas y otras instituciones
- Abundant Life Christian School
- Academy of Notre Dame
- Al Hamra Academy
- Andover Montessori School
- Assumption School Millbury
- Bancroft School
- Bishop Fenwick
- Central Catholic High School
- Covenant Christian Academy W. Peabody
- Crossroads School
- Darnell School
- Fay School
- Fellowship Christian Academy
- Hillside School
- Immaculate Conception School Lowell
- Lighthouse School
- Lowell Catholic
- Nashoba Learning Group Bedford
- Nashoba Learning Group Billerica
- New England Academy
- Notre Dame Academy
- Pinchusion Hill School
- Pingree School
- Portsmouth Christian Academy at Dover
- Saint John's High-Shrewsbury
- Saint Johns Prep
- St. Bernadette School
- The TEC Schools Think Explore Create
- Whitinsville Christian
- Educación superior y programas especiales
- College of the Holy Cross
- Mount Wachusett Community College
- Merrimac Heights Academy
- NLG Adult Day Program Bedford
- NLG Adult Day Program Billerica
*The list has been compiled from the CBS News Boston live monitor of local services. Check your school website and relevant authorities to confirm your school's live status.
Wisconsin school status: Fog and overnight frost
Although the weather is expected to ease during the day in Wisconsin, fog and haze will persist, with a risk of further frost as night falls. Several districts have announced late openings or precautionary closures.
Based on reports from 2 First Alert and WSAW-TV 7, these are some affected facilities:
- Beecher-Dunbar-Pembine
- Coleman public-private
- Faith Christian School-Coleman
- Gillett public
- Goodman Armstrong Creek
- Lena public
- Marinette Merryman Head Start
- Marinette public-private
- Menominee Indian School District
- Menominee Tribal Head Start
- Menominee Tribal School
- Niagara public
- Oconto Falls public-private
- Oconto Head Start
- Oconto public-private
- Peshtigo public-private
- St. John Ev. Lutheran School-Peshtigo
- St. Thomas Aquinas Academy
- Suring public-private
- Wabeno School District
- Wausaukee public
- White Lake School District
- Rhinelander School District
- Zion Lutheran School - Rhinelander
*The list has been compiled from the live monitor of the local services of 2 First Alert and WSAW-TV 7. Check your school website and relevant authorities to confirm your school's live status.