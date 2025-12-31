FEMA allocates $250 million to strengthen aviation security ahead of 2026 FIFA World Cup

Published by Diane Hernández 31 de diciembre, 2025

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) announced it is distributing $250 million to 11 states hosting the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the National Capital Region through the new Unmanned Aircraft Systems (C-UAS) Grant Program.

This program seeks to strengthen drone detection, identification, tracking and mitigation capabilities in the face of the growing threat they pose to mass events, according to the official release.

FEMA Acting Administrator Karen S. Evans highlighted the speed of the grant: "This is the fastest non-disaster grant program ever executed by FEMA with funds being awarded just 25 days after the application deadline. This efficiency is a testament to the Secretary’s commitment and the Administration’s laser-focus on cutting red tape, getting resources into the hands of law enforcement, and protecting the American people."

The C-UAS Grant Program was created under the One Big Beautiful Bill of 2025 and was signed into law by President Trump in July of that same year. Through it, the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) will provide a total of $500 million over two years to enhance state and local capabilities in the fight against drones.

The $250 million announced this week is for the first half of the funding and will go to states that will host the World Cup as well as the National Capital Region. Next year, the remaining $250 million will be distributed to all states and territories, expanding detection and response capabilities nationwide.

According to FEMA, the use of drones by criminals, terrorists and hostile foreign actors has increased in recent years, making it critical to implement preventive measures to ensure public safety during large-scale events such as the World Cup.

Comprehensive evaluation of all programs The announcement follows a comprehensive evaluation of all FEMA programs and grantees.



Under the direction of the current administration, the agency claims to have implemented reforms that seek to eliminate waste, fraud and abuse in its programs, ensuring that public funds are used responsibly and effectively to protect the citizenry.

With this action, the Trump-Vance administration seeks to ensure that stadiums and surrounding areas are protected from aerial threats during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, while strengthening local and state capabilities to address drone risks in a sustained manner.