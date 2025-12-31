2026 brings new SNAP limits: Five states restrict soda and candy purchases

Published by Sabrina Martin 30 de diciembre, 2025

The start of 2026 brings immediate changes for hundreds of thousands of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients. As of January 1, five states - Indiana, Iowa, Nebraska, Utah and West Virginia - will implement new restrictions limiting the use of SNAP for the purchase of soft drinks, candy, and other products deemed unhealthy.

This is the first group of states to implement federally approved waivers, in what represents a major shift in the nation's food policy. At least 13 other states have expressed interest in following suit.

The move is being pushed by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins as part of an effort to remove foods associated with obesity and diabetes from a federal program that moves about $100 billion annually and benefits about 42 million Americans.

Kennedy has argued that the current system forces taxpayers to fund products that contribute to chronic diseases, then to cover the associated medical costs. The effort aligns with the "Make America Healthy Again" initiative, which seeks to reduce conditions such as obesity and diabetes linked to the consumption of sugary drinks and sweets.

"We cannot continue a system that forces taxpayers to fund programs that make people sick and then pay a second time to treat the diseases those same programs help create," Kennedy recently said.

What each state prohibits

The new rules affect about 1.4 million people. Utah and West Virginia ban SNAP benefits from being used to buy soda and soft drinks. Nebraska blocks soft drinks and energy drinks. Indiana focuses on soft drinks and candy. Iowa takes the broadest approach by restricting foods subject to state taxation, which includes soda, candy and certain prepared foods.

Each state applies its own list, which introduces relevant differences in the shopping experience depending on the jurisdiction.

A departure from decades of federal policy The exemptions represent a shift from the policy in place since 1964 and reaffirmed by the Food and Nutrition Act of 2008, which allowed SNAP benefits to be used for any food intended for human consumption except alcohol, tobacco and ready-to-eat hot foods.

Indiana Governor Mike Braun defended his state's initiative as a different approach than traditional public health policies, focused on outcomes and transparency.



Evaluation and duration of waivers

The exemptions will be valid for an initial two years, with the possibility of extending for three more. The Department of Agriculture requires each state to assess the impact of the changes, while debate continues over whether the restrictions actually improve diet and health or leave broader problems intact, such as the high cost of healthy foods and the widespread availability of nutrient-poor products.