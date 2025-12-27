Winter storm travel guide: Impacted airports, road closures and NWS alerts

Published by Santiago Ospital 27 de diciembre, 2025

A winter storm in the Northeast threatens to complicate travel for millions of travelers returning after Christmas or preparing for New Year's celebrations. The weather impact is not limited to the East Coast; in California, heavy rains and heavy snowfall continued to lash the state, generating flood warnings and critical infrastructure closures.

Air chaos is already a reality: according to the FlightAware website, more than 1,490 flights were canceled and 5,900 delayed on Friday. Airports in Chicago (O'Hare and Midway) and New York (JFK, LaGuardia and Newark) top the list of the most affected terminals. Early Saturday morning alone, FlightRadar24 reported at least 279 additional cancellations at New York airports.

In light of the situation, New York City Mayor Eric Adams has issued a winter storm warning, confirming the deployment of city crews to maintain and clear major roads. For her part, Governor Kathy Hochul, declared a state of emergency in NY state for counties affected by the winter storm.

The forecast in the Northeast: Snow and hazardous travel conditions

The National Weather Service (NWS) warns that the combination of freezing rain, sleet and snow will create hazardous travel conditions from the Great Lakes to southern New England.

The NWS issued warnings and winter storm warnings for areas of New York, Pensylvania, Massachusetts, New Jersey, Vermont and New Hampshire.

"Much of central and southern New England will wake up with four to eight inches [10 to 20 cm] of snow this morning as a clipper low pressure system continues to press eastward against a Canadian high pressure system that is supplying the cold air," the NWS warned.

Throughout the day, the storm system will gain strength and move into the Atlantic "ending this latest round of winter storm for the Northeast with colder than normal temperatures through the remainder of the weekend."

Winter storm warning: What does it mean and how to prepare?

A winter storm warning is an official alert that indicates a greater than 80% chance of severe weather. It is issued under the following criteria:



Heavy snowfall : At least 15 cm (six inches) in 12 hours or 20 cm (eight inches) in 24 hours.

Snowfall: Accumulations equal to or greater than 1.2 cm (0.5 inches).

To stay informed, it is recommended to check updates from NOAA and local NWS offices.

Record rainfall and snowfall in California: The Golden State under water

California has recorded record rainfall. In downtown Los Angeles, 70 mm (2.79 inches) of rain has accumulated, making this the rainiest holiday period since 1971.

The Santa Barbara airport had to close temporarily due to flooding, and the state transportation department is working against the clock to enable routes affected by infrastructure damage.

If you plan to drive through southwestern California, it is imperative to check road conditions as closures and delays could lengthen through the weekend.

Road safety tips for extreme conditions

Reduced visibility and slippery pavement dramatically increase the risk of accidents.

Essential car emergency kit:



Essential car emergency kit:



Light and power : Flashlight with spare batteries and portable phone charger.

: Flashlight with spare batteries and portable phone charger. Food : Bottled water and non-perishable high-calorie food.

: Bottled water and non-perishable high-calorie food. Tools : Shovel, ice scraper, jumper cables and abrasive material (sand or salt).

: Shovel, ice scraper, jumper cables and abrasive material (sand or salt). Refuge: Warm blankets and an extra change of clothes.

What to do in case of road emergency:



Stay in the vehicle : It is your safest refuge.

Make yourself visible : Turn on the interior light and place bright signals on the antenna.

Prevent carbon monoxide poisoning: Make sure the exhaust pipe is not blocked by snow and only start the engine briefly to warm up the passenger compartment.

How to check live air traffic and flight status

To avoid unnecessary waits in terminals, use digital monitoring tools:

FlightRadar24: Ideal for following flights in real time and seeing the general status of airports.

NWS AWC (Aeronautical Weather Center): Offers interactive maps on complications such as turbulence.

App from your airline: The most direct source for changes to your specific itinerary.

Weather contrast: Record heat in Texas

While the Northeast is freezing, the southern U.S. is experiencing anomalous heat. In Texas and the Tennessee Valley, highs of 21 to 27 °C are expected, breaking records dating back to 1880.

On Sunday, an arctic cold front will bring thunderstorms and plummeting temperatures from Arkansas to the Midwest in a matter of hours.