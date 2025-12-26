Perry Bamonte, guitarist and keyboardist for The Cure, dies at 65

Published by Williams Perdomo 26 de diciembre, 2025

English rock band The Cure reported Friday that guitarist Perry Bamonte, a member of the group, has died at the age of 65.

According to the release, Bamonte died "after a brief illness at home" on Thursday, December 25.

"It is with enormous sadness that we confirm the death of our great friend and bandmate Perry Bamonte who passed away after a short illness at home over Christmas," the statement said.

In the message, the band described the guitarist and pianist as "calm, intense, intuitive, steady and hugely creative."

"He became a full time member of The Cure in 1990, playing guitar, six string bass and keyboard on the albums Wish, Wild Mood Swings, Bloodflowers, Acoustic Hits and The Cure, as well as performing more than 400 shows over 14 years," the group detailed.