The Supreme Court extended the order allowing the Trump administration to withhold SNAP payments until Thursday

Published by Joaquín Núñez 11 de noviembre, 2025

The Supreme Court Justices extended the order allowing the Trump administration to withhold Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). The emergency ruling extended the initial order from November 7 and included neither the outcome of the vote nor a rationale from the justices.

The only justice to speak out publicly was Ketanji Brown Jackson. The latest addition to the nation's highest court was nominated by Joe Biden in 2022. While she had ruled in favor of the initial order, she dissented with his colleagues and voted to resume payments.

The new order will expire just before midnight on Thursday, giving Capitol Hill two days to finalize the approval of the deal and end the longest government shutdown in history. Against this backdrop, the House of Representatives is expected to vote on Wednesday.

Initially, federal judge John McConnell ordered the Trump administration to pay the full amount of outstanding funds for the SNAP program, commonly known as food stamps. The White House was quick to appeal and asked the Supreme Court to intervene in the case as soon as possible. The court initially paused McConnell's order and has now extended that pause for an additional 48 hours.