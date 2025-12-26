Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announces she is pregnant with a baby girl

Published by Sabrina Martin 26 de diciembre, 2025

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced that she is expecting a baby girl, due to be born in May 2026. The news was shared by the official herself through a post on Instagram and confirmed in statements to Fox News Digital. A senior White House official told the same media outlet that Leavitt will continue to serve as press secretary.

Leavitt and her husband, Nick, are expecting their second child. Their first child, Niko, was born in July 2024. With this pregnancy, Leavitt will become the first pregnant press secretary in U.S. history.

The personal announcement and the growth of her family

In her Instagram post, Leavitt called the arrival of her daughter "the greatest Christmas gift" her family could receive. In the same message, she expressed her excitement to see her son become a big brother and expressed gratitude for motherhood, which she described as a blessing.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, Leavitt reiterated that message and noted that both she and her husband are happy to expand their family. "My heart is overflowing with gratitude to God for the blessing of motherhood, which I truly believe is the closest thing to Heaven on Earth," she said.

Appreciation for support within the White House

Leavitt highlighted the support received from President Donald Trump and Chief of Staff Susie Wiles. In her statements to Fox News Digital, she said she was "extremely grateful" for the backing and for the atmosphere she noted is fostered within the White House.

The press secretary said there is a supportive environment among her West Wing colleagues, many of whom also have babies and young children. She explained that this reality has allowed staff members to support each other as they carry out their professional responsibilities and raise their families.