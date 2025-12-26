Trump says air strikes were 'bad Christmas present' to ISIS,' touts gas prices as low as $2 a gallon

Published by Just The News 26 de diciembre, 2025

President Trump said Friday the U.S. air strikes on ISIS camps in Nigeria the previous day was a "Christmas present" to the terror group and touted his economic policies including that falling gas prices are like a tax break for Americans.

"They really got hit hard yesterday," Trump said on 77 ABC Radio. "They got a bad Christmas gift."

The president spoke after the U.S. launched the strikes in retaliation for ISIS purportedly killing Christians in Nigeria. He seemed to suggest the attack saved "tens, hundreds of thousands" of Christian lives.

Trump also suggested that U.S. strikes on purportedly narco-terrorist boats in the Carribean and eastern Pacific have contributed to a "97.2%" drop in drug trafficking and that low gasoline prices now are "like a massive ... really big tax cut."

He said the price of gasoline is some states in now less than $2 a gallon.

On the issue of the U.S. military also pursing oil tankers in the region and whether it was a tactic to get Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to step down, which would in turn give the U.S. more Venezuelan oil, Trump suggested the matter was complex and multi-faceted.

"It's about a lot of things," he told show host John Catsimatidis. "It's about that. ... They took our oil. They took it, and they also sent millions of people in here from jails, into our country ... some of the worst people on Earth.

"They empty their jails into the United States. As you know, they sell, they send drugs in. And I don't know if you know John, but drug traffic is down now by 97.2 percent."

