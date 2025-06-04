Four easy exercises to lower blood pressure, according to scientists

Published by VozMedia Staff 4 de junio, 2025

High blood pressure is one of the main factors that can lead to strokes, heart attacks and even kidney failure. Although there are treatments that can regulate it, healthy eating and daily exercise can help those who suffer from this chronic medical condition.

Exercising keeps the body strong, improves circulation, strengthens the heart and lowers blood pressure. It also influences mood and reduces stress levels, so if this is your mission or you know someone who needs it, these tips can help.

What exercises are essential to reduce blood pressure?

According to multiple studies, exercise is a great help for people suffering from high blood pressure. Among them, walking stands out, according to research published in the journal Hypertension. However, this is not the only exercise. We share with you four options that help reduce high blood pressure.

1. Brisk walks



This is an ideal exercise for all ages and perfect for beginners. Walks of at least 30 minutes each day are recommended. With this and a balanced diet, you will be able to reduce blood pressure. You can do this activity at home, in your neighborhood, at the gym or on a treadmill, so there are no excuses. The time and speed of the walk can be adjusted according to your condition and skill.

2. Moderate aerobic training



Depending on age, physical condition and medical recommendations, swimming, cycling, dance therapy, enrolling in exercise classes three to five times a week will allow you to improve your lung capacity, and also reduce blood pressure, so aerobic training is a great option.

3. Low-intensity strength training

Low-intensity strength training will help you improve circulation while strengthening muscles. At home or at the gym, use light weights or elastic bands two to three times per week.

4. Tai Chi improves blood pressure

Performing Tai Chi sessions is also beneficial for the body, according to a study in the American Medical Association Journal. It implements gentle movements, better breathing management, will help you relax while concentrating, and will also minimize blood pressure over time, as well as stress.

Tips for those with high blood pressure when exercising

If your blood pressure is out of control, we share some previous recommendations that could facilitate control and avoid complications.

An older woman has her blood pressure takenFreepik.