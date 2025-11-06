Erika Kirk declares she does not live in fear after husband's assassination

Published by Misty Severi 6 de noviembre, 2025

Erika Kirk declared in an interview that aired Wednesday that she does not live in fear after the tragic loss of her husband Charlie Kirk, who was assassinated in September, and that her fearlessness comes from understanding everyone dies.

Charlie Kirk, who created Turning Point USA to bring the conservative movement to colleges and high schools across the country, was killed during a rally in Utah on Sept. 10. Erika Kirk has since stepped in to fill her husband's shoes as the leader of Turning Point USA.

Erika Kirk spoke to Fox News' Jesse Watters in her first sitdown interview since her husband's death and reflected on his legacy and the influence of faith in their lives. She also rejected a question on whether she feared for her own safety.

"What are they going to threaten me with? Going to Heaven sooner to be with my husband?" she said on the "Jesse Watters Primetime," TV show. "I don't say that to be reckless. I do not say that to be out in the streets like 'come get me.'

"It's a fearlessness that's rooted in the understanding that I will have my day and time, whenever that is, when the Lord knows that I have completed my mission, and I'm not afraid," she continued. "Charlie wasn't afraid, either. We never lived in fear. If we did, we wouldn't get anything done."

Kirk also tearfully said that one of her daughters still asks where their father is and whether they can go visit him.

"I said, ‘If ever you want to talk to Daddy, you just look up to the sky and start talking. He can hear you.'" Kirk said. "And I told her, ‘Daddy is in heaven.’ She goes, ‘Do you think I could go sometime?’ I said ‘Baby, we will all go one day.'"

The interview also featured behind-the-scene tours of Turning Point USA’s Arizona headquarters, and the "This is the Turning Point" tour stop at the University of Mississippi in Oxford.

A separate multi-part limited edition documentary series featuring behind-the-scenes footage with Kirk will premiere on Fox Nation on Friday, Nov. 7.

Misty Severi is a news reporter for Just The News. You can follow her on X for more coverage.





