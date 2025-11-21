Who are the Democratic representatives who voted to condemn 'the horrors of socialism'?

Published by Santiago Ospital 21 de noviembre, 2025

86 Democrats joined the Republican caucus in approving a resolution condemning socialism. Two Democrats voted only as present.

The resolution literally states that Congress "denounces socialism in all its forms, and opposes the implementation of socialist policies in the United States."

Democrats voting in favor were:

Pete Aguilar (California) Gabe Amo (Rhode Island) Jake Auchincloss (Massachusetts) Ami Bera (California) Sanford Bishop (Georgia) Brandon Boyle (Pennsylvania) Nikki Budzinski (Illinois) Salud Carbajal (California) Ed Case (Hawaii) Kathy Castor (Florida) Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (Florida) Gil Cisneros (California) Katherine Clark (Massachusetts) Jim Clyburn (South Carolina) Herb Conaway (New Jersey) Lou Correa (California) Jim Costa (California) Angie Craig (Minnesota) Jason Crow (Colorado) Henry Cuellar (Texas) Don Davis (North Carolina) Chris Deluzio (Pennsylvania) Shomari Figures (Alabama) Bill Foster (Illinois) Lois Frankel (Florida) Laura Gillen (New York) Jared Golden (Maine) Vicente Gonzalez (Texas) Maggie Goodlander (New Hampshire) Josh Gottheimer (New Jersey) Adam Gray (California) Josh Harder (California) Jim Himes (Connecticut) Steven Horsford (Nevada) Chrissy Houlahan (Pennsylvania) Hakeem Jeffries (New York) Julie Johnson (Texas) Marcy Kaptur (Ohio) Bill Keating (Massachusetts) Greg Landsman (Ohio) Susie Lee (Nevada) Mike Levin (California) Ted Lieu (California) Stephen Lynch (Massachusetts) Seth Magaziner (Rhode Island) John Mannion (New York) Lucy McBath (Georgia) April McClain Delaney (Maryland) Kristen McDonald Rivet (Michigan) Gregory Meeks (New York) Grace Meng (New York) Joseph Morelle (New York) Kelly Morrison (Minnesota) Jared Moskowitz (Florida) Seth Moulton (Massachusetts) Frank Mrvan (Indiana) Donald Norcross (New Jersey) Jimmy Panetta (California) Chris Pappas (New Hampshire) Marie Gluesenkamp Perez (Washington) Scott Peters (California) Brittany Pettersen (Colorado) Nellie Pou (New Jersey) Josh Riley (New York) Raul Ruiz (California) Pat Ryan (New York) Andrea Salinas (Oregon) Brad Schneider (Illinois) Hillary Scholten (Michigan) Kim Schrier (Washington) Eric Sorenson (Illinois) Daren Soto (Florida) Greg Stanton (Arizona) Haley Stevens (Michigan) Marilyn Strickland (Washington) Tom Suozzi (New York) Emilia Sykes (Ohio) Dina Titus (Nevada) Ritchie Torres (New York) Lori Trahan (Massachusetts) Gabe Vasquez (New Mexico) Eugene Vindman (Virginia) James Walkinshaw (Virginia) Debbie Wasserman Schultz (Florida) George Whitesides (California) Fredrica Wilson (Florida)

Message to Zohran Mamdani? The resolution was passed hours before an expected meeting between Donald Trump and Zorahn Mamdani, a Socialist Democrat who won the New York mayoral election.



His candidacy for the Democratic Party and subsequent victory produced a tremor in the leadership of the party, which resisted supporting him.



House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries gave his support to Mamdani at the last minute, but rushed later to clarify that the New York politician was not the future of the party. Now, Jeffries was one of more than 80 Democrats who voted in favor of condemning socialism.



Criticism of socialism

The legislative text, also introduced in the Senate by Rick Scott, lists several rebukes of socialism.

"Socialism has repeatedly led to famine and mass murders, and the killing of over 100,000,000 people worldwide," it says for example. And also:

"Many of the greatest crimes in history were committed by socialist ideologues, including Vladimir Lenin, Joseph Stalin, Mao Zedong, Fidel Castro, Pol Pot, Kim Jong Il, Kim Jong Un, Daniel Ortega, Hugo Chavez, and Nicolas Maduro."

He devotes some specific paragraphs to specific episodes and regimes, among them the Castro and Chavista:

"The Castro regime in Cuba expropriated the land of Cuban farmers and the businesses of Cuban entrepreneurs, stealing their possessions and their livelihoods, and exiling millions with nothing but the clothes on their backs."

"The implementation of socialism in Venezuela has turned a once-prosperous country into a failed State with the highest rate of inflation in the world."

He also quotes Thomas Jefferson and James Madison, asserting that the ideas of socialism are antithetical to the American foundations. "The United States was founded on the belief in the sanctity of the individual, to which the collectivistic system of socialism in all of its forms is fundamentally and necessarily opposed," he even writes.

