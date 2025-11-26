Arrest of 51 Tren de Aragua members confirmed in raid on Texas nightclub

Published by Diane Hernández 26 de noviembre, 2025

Federal authorities confirmed that 51 members of the Tren de Aragua gang, the Venezuelan-born criminal gang designated this year as a foreign terrorist organization by the Trump administration, were arrested during a Nov. 16 raid on a clandestine nightclub in San Antonio.

The information was released this week by the South Texas Homeland Security Task Force (HSTF), a task force comprised of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS). According to their report, the operation resulted in the arrest of 143 individuals, all in the custody of Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE). Of these, 51 were identified as confirmed members of the Tren de Aragua gang.

Operation prompted by criminal activity alert

The raid took place at a makeshift establishment located at 5939 San Pedro Avenue, noted by authorities as a frequent meeting point for individuals allegedly linked to the criminal organization.

According to the HSTF, illegal activities had been reported in the area, including: drug distribution, illegal possession of weapons, money laundering and possible human trafficking.

During the operation, three firearms, cocaine and more than $35,000 in cash were seized, the task force said.

Nationalities and backgrounds



The HSTF reported that 25 of those arrested had criminal records in the United States, including 13 felonies and 12 misdemeanors, and shared some of the names and photographs:



Jeison Javier Perez, an alleged Tren de Aragua gang member of Venezuelan origin who entered the United States during the Biden administration and was convicted of robbery.

Yoibert Geraldo Caldera Pulido, an alleged member of the Tren de Aragua gang from Venezuela. His criminal history includes an arrest for robbery.

Brayann Ibraynn Morales-Rodriguez, a previously deported criminal illegal immigrant and alleged member of Venezuela's Tren de Aragua gang who entered the U.S. during the Biden administration and was arrested for illegal entry.

Willy Yoel Arteaga-Tabares, an alleged member of the Tren de Argua gang from Venezuela who entered the U.S. during the Biden administration on or about Jan. 7, 2025.

Roiberth Jesus Campos Duran, an alleged member of the Tren de Aragua gang from Venezuela who entered the United States during the Biden administration on or about June 7, 2023.

Yormary Paola Aguilar Fuentes, a criminal illegal alien from Venezuela who entered the U.S. during the Biden administration and was convicted of conspiracy to commit aggravated assault with a weapon.

Marcelo Gomez-Gonzalez, a criminal illegal alien from Mexico and previously deported THREE TIMES during the Trump administration, convicted of alien smuggling. Among the 143 detainees were people of various nationalities: 98 Venezuelans, plus citizens of Honduras, Mexico, Cuba, Ecuador, Nicaragua, Peru, Guatemala and El Salvador.

A high-profile operation

The Tren de Aragua gang, which has expanded into several countries in the region, has been the subject of increasing attention from U.S. authorities for its alleged involvement in violent crime and transnational criminal activities. The recent designation as a terrorist organization has triggered more far-reaching operations and federal coordination.

The HSTF indicated that the investigation continues and further actions are planned in coordination with local and state agencies.