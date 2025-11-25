Northern winter storm: What to expect and how to prepare for the road
The Weather Service warns of difficult travel conditions in Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan between Tuesday night and Wednesday.
The National Weather Service (NWS) warned that a winter storm will bring "heavy snow and gusty to high winds" for the north-central part of the country, in an area encompassing Minnesota and northern parts of Wisconsin and Michigan.
The NWS detailed that with falling temperatures the showers will develop into moderate to heavy snow, depending on the area. Snow that will be accompanied by westerly winds. As it gets dark, the storm will intensify. On Wednesday, likely during the early morning hours, it will move into the Great Lakes.
"Combination of falling snow and strong northwesterly winds (gusts of 40-45+ mph) will lead to difficult travel conditions," warned the NWS branch in the Twin Cities, namely Minneapolis and Saint Paul.
"Snow amounts are expected to be greatest in central MN to northern WI where the most likely location of a heavier band of snow will move through," the local service added.
Winter Storm: Driving Tips
"If you have travel plans ahead of Thanksgiving, the best advice we can give, especially if traveling north of the Twin Cities, is to leave Tue morning, or wait until Wed afternoon," they advised on social media.
Experts also recommend checking road conditions before setting out, as well as the forecast for the destination. To be aware of possible changes, you can check which national weather service is assigned to each area of your route. You can also call 511 or check the statewide 511mn.org page.
Prepare an emergency kit for your vehicle. In addition to a first aid kit, it is recommended to carry: an extra cell phone, charger, batteries, blankets, flashlight, non-perishable food, candles to melt snow so you can drink it, sandbag to improve traction, shovel, scraper and jumper cables for the car battery.
You can also check the condition of your vehicle, inspected from the battery and windshield wipers to the tires.
Once on the road, drive slowly. Pay special attention to road conditions.
