Northern winter storm: What to expect and how to prepare for the road

Published by Santiago Ospital 25 de noviembre, 2025

The National Weather Service (NWS) warned that a winter storm will bring "heavy snow and gusty to high winds" for the north-central part of the country, in an area encompassing Minnesota and northern parts of Wisconsin and Michigan.

The NWS detailed that with falling temperatures the showers will develop into moderate to heavy snow, depending on the area. Snow that will be accompanied by westerly winds. As it gets dark, the storm will intensify. On Wednesday, likely during the early morning hours, it will move into the Great Lakes.

"Combination of falling snow and strong northwesterly winds (gusts of 40-45+ mph) will lead to difficult travel conditions," warned the NWS branch in the Twin Cities, namely Minneapolis and Saint Paul.

"Snow amounts are expected to be greatest in central MN to northern WI where the most likely location of a heavier band of snow will move through," the local service added.