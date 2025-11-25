Authorities investigate the murder of Hispanic singer DELAROSA in California

Published by Alejandro Baños 25 de noviembre, 2025

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) launched an investigation into the case of the death of influencer and singer DELAROSA—born Maria De La Rosa—who was reportedly killed a few days ago in what appears to have been an ambush.

DELAROSA was found in critical condition on November 22—at around 1:25 am—inside a vehicle near Bryant Street and Tampa Avenue, in the community of Northridge (Los Angeles, California).

Upon arrival at the scene, emergency services transported DELAROSA, 22, to a nearby local hospital, but they could do nothing to save her life.

As reported by the LAPD in a communique, several witnesses claimed that two men approached the vehicle in which the influencer was in and began shooting. DELAROSA presented with multiple gunshot wounds.

The investigation to clarify the motives for the alleged murder is ongoing and, to date, no suspects have been arrested.

DELAROSA had begun her singing career in August, with the release of her song 'No Me Llames,' performed in Spanish.