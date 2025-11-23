John F. Kennedy's granddaughter, Tatiana Schlossberg, reveals she has terminal cancer

Published by Williams Perdomo 23 de noviembre, 2025

Tatiana Schlossberg, granddaughter of former President John F. Kennedy, reported that she is suffering from terminal cancer. The 35-year-old mother of two revealed the news in a personal essay published in the The New Yorker on Saturday.

Schlossberg detailed that he has acute myeloid leukemia with a rare mutation.

"Maybe my brain is replaying my life now because I have a terminal diagnosis, and all these memories will be lost," the daughter of Caroline Kennedy, 67, and Edwin Schlossberg wrote.

In that vein, she expressed that "My first thought was that my kids, whose faces live permanently on the inside of my eyelids, wouldn’t remember me."

She further explained that the diagnosis was shocking because she felt in good health:

"I had swum a mile in the pool the day before, nine months pregnant. I wasn’t sick. I didn’t feel sick. I was actually one of the healthiest people I knew".

In the article, Schlossberg recounted how she has coped with the diagnosis and what the treatment was like. "During the latest clinical trial, my doctor told me that he could keep me alive for a year, maybe," Schlossberg wrote.