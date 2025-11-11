Flight cancellations continue across the country: More than 5 million passengers affected

Published by Diane Hernández 11 de noviembre, 2025

The air traffic disruptions continue to worsen as the federal government shutdown remains in effect. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has ordered airlines to reduce flights by 6 percent Tuesday in 40 of the nation's busiest airports, a move aimed at easing pressure on the system in the face of a shortage of air traffic controllers.

More than 2,100 flights had already been canceled by Monday, and cuts are expected to reach as much as 10% by Friday, according to agency estimates. Since the government shutdown began Oct. 1, staffing problems have affected travel for at least 5.2 million passengers.

Prolonged impact despite possible political agreement

Although the Senate approved a deal that would end the shutdown, the impact on air travel could extend for weeks. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned that the cuts will not be reversed until the FAA confirms a stable staffing recovery.

Specialist Mike Taylor, of the firm JD Power, explained that airlines face a logistical puzzle:

"There are a lot of planes that didn't fly where they were supposed to fly on a normal route," he told CBS News. The official assured that airlines will have to locate their aircraft, reassign pilots and reorganize crews before returning to normal operations.

The crisis is also hitting airline personnel. Air traffic controllers will not receive their second full paycheck this Tuesday, after more than a month without income.

Currently, 18 control centers report staff shortages, exacerbating delays and cancellations across the country.

Quick guide: What to do if your flight is affected by the government shutdown





1. If your flight was canceled



Airlines must reschedule you at no cost on the next available flight.

You may ask to be placed on another carrier, but they are not required to do so.

If you are already at the airport, find the airline counter or check the app immediately.



2. If you no longer wish to travel



If the flight was cancelled or is significantly delayed and you decide not to travel, you are entitled to a full refund, even if your ticket was "non-refundable."

The refund also applies if you found another way to reach your destination.



3. About compensation and expenses



Airlines are not required by law in the US to pay additional compensation, accommodation or meals, even if the cancellation is their responsibility.

Some may offer bonuses, miles or complimentary vouchers, but these are voluntary gestures.



4. Recommendations



Check your flight status before leaving for the airport.

Maintain contact with your airline by app or email notifications.

Consider transportation alternatives or rescheduling if the government shutdown continues. Federal staffing shortages are causing delays and cancellations at airports across the country. If your flight is affected, keep these key points in mind:

Cancellations and unrest grow at South Florida airports

Tension is mounting at major airports in South Florida, especially at Miami International Airport, where thousands of passengers are facing cancellations and delays amid the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) order to reduce the number of flights nationwide.

In Miami, departure boards were constantly changing from 'delayed' to 'canceled,' reflecting the chaos being experienced by travelers. Some affected passengers told the media that they had suffered up to three consecutive cancellations and were forced to extend their stay and incur additional costs.

Other passengers were also stranded, trying to reschedule flights without success. On Sunday alone, Miami, Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood and Orlando airports (three of the hardest hit) suffered more than 1,100 delays to their destinations, and a hundred cancellations.

The measure requires that flights be canceled seven days in advance and that, once passengers are notified, they cannot be easily rescheduled, generating a prolonged impact on air operations and the experience of travelers.

Southwest Airlines cancels 440 flights as government shutdown continues Southwest Airlines announced the cancellation of some 440 flights between Monday and Wednesday amid restrictions imposed by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) due to staffing shortages caused by the federal government shutdown.



According to the company, about 140 flights were canceled on Monday, while for this Tuesday and Wednesday, 155 and 145 flights are already scheduled to be canceled, respectively.



Concern ahead of the start of the high season

With less than two weeks to go before Thanksgiving Day, one of the most intense times for travel in the United States, airlines face growing uncertainty.

Backlogs of delays and planes out of position threaten a chaotic start to the vacation season if the situation does not improve in the coming days.