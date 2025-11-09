Transportation secretary warns air traffic could be minimized by government shutdown

Published by Williams Perdomo 9 de noviembre, 2025

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned Sunday that air traffic could "slow to a trickle" in the short term.

The situation comes after the Trump administration ordered flight reductions at 40 airports to minimize risks in the face of a lack of personnel, such as air traffic controllers, due to the partial shutdown of the federal government.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy said the number of flights affected will multiply if Democrats and Republicans fail to reach a federal budget deal and recalled that the Thanksgiving holiday is coming up soon.

"It's only going to get worse," Duffy said on CNN's "State of the Union," a Sunday news talk show.

"The two weeks before Thanksgiving, you're going to see air travel be reduced to a trickle," he added.

On Sunday morning, more than 1,330 flight cancellations were being recorded within the United States and to and from this country, according to FlightAware data.