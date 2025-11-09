Voz media US Voz.us
FDA investigating infant botulism outbreak linked to recalled baby formula

The agency indicated that state and local public health officials are interviewing caregivers about infants' feeding during the month prior to their illness. All 13 (100%) reported feeding them ByHeart Whole Nutrition infant formula.

Authorities are investigating an outbreak of infant botulism in the country. The Food and Drug Administration explained that as of Nov. 8, 2025, 13 suspected or confirmed cases of infant botulism have been reported in 10 states: Arizona, California (two), Illinois (two), Minnesota, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas (two) and Washington.

Similarly, the agency indicated that state and local public health officials are interviewing caregivers about infant feeding during the month prior to illness. All 13 (100%) reported giving them ByHeart Whole Nutrition baby formula.

"Officials in several states have collected leftover infant formula for testing. This testing is underway, and results are not yet available but expected in the coming weeks," the FDA detailed in a statement.

In that regard, officials noted that this Saturday ByHeart, Inc. agreed to initiate a recall of the two lots of ByHeart Whole Nutrition infant formula (lots 206VABP/251261P2 and 206VABP/251131P2) that were reportedly consumed by sick infants.

What should consumers do?

Persons who have purchased ByHeart infant formula from the lots listed above should immediately stop using the formula and discard it. If ByHeart has disposed of product from those lots, ByHeart will provide replacement containers at no cost.

If an infant develops symptoms related to infant botulism, caregivers should contact their physician immediately. To report an illness or adverse event, you can:


