FDA investigating infant botulism outbreak linked to recalled baby formula

Authorities are investigating an outbreak of infant botulism in the country. The Food and Drug Administration explained that as of Nov. 8, 2025, 13 suspected or confirmed cases of infant botulism have been reported in 10 states: Arizona, California (two), Illinois (two), Minnesota, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas (two) and Washington.

Similarly, the agency indicated that state and local public health officials are interviewing caregivers about infant feeding during the month prior to illness. All 13 (100%) reported giving them ByHeart Whole Nutrition baby formula.

"Officials in several states have collected leftover infant formula for testing. This testing is underway, and results are not yet available but expected in the coming weeks," the FDA detailed in a statement.

In that regard, officials noted that this Saturday ByHeart, Inc. agreed to initiate a recall of the two lots of ByHeart Whole Nutrition infant formula (lots 206VABP/251261P2 and 206VABP/251131P2) that were reportedly consumed by sick infants.