Seven dead, 27 sickened in listeriosis outbreak in recalled batches of pasta dishes

Published by Carlos Dominguez 3 de noviembre, 2025

A deadly outbreak of listeriosis linked to recalled pasta dishes has caused seven deaths and 27 illnesses in 18 states. The products were sold in major supermarket chains, such as Walmart, Kroger, Trader Joe's and Sprouts Farmers Market.

The latest illnesses occurred in September and October, most recently on Oct. 16, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

New deaths were recorded in Hawaii and Oregon. Earlier deaths were reported in Illinois, Michigan, Texas and Utah. One of the people who became ill was pregnant which resulted in fetal loss.

According to ABC, the outbreak has been detected in precooked pasta produced by Nate's Fine Foods in California. In September, the company recalled nearly 245,000 pounds of pasta, including boxes of linguine, fettuccine, penne and other products sold to large producers of hot dishes and salads.

Recalled products

Some of the recalled items include:

Sprouts Farmers Market: pasta salad with smoked mozzarella (expiration dates: October 10-29, 2025).

Scott & Jon's: Shrimp scampi with linguini bowls (best-before dates in March 2027).

Other Nate's Fine Foods products may also be affected.

Investigation and response

The FDA, the CDC and the USDA are actively investigating the outbreak.

Consumers are urged to check their refrigerators and freezers for recalled items and avoid consuming them.

Retailers have removed the affected products from shelves, but some may still be in circulation.

Check product labels for expiration dates and supplier information.

Seek medical attention if you experience symptoms of listeriosis: fever, muscle aches, nausea or confusion.