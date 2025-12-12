Falcons put Buccaneers under pressure with dramatic comeback by Cousins and Pitts

Zane Gonzalez kicks the ball on what would be the deciding point against the Buccaneers. ZUMAPRESS.com / Cordon Press

Published by Israel Duro 12 de diciembre, 2025

The Atlanta Falcons staged a dramatic comeback against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to win 29-28 in a game they trailed by 14 points. Quarterback Kirk Cousins played a transcendental role in the result, which was decided by a 43-yard field goal by Zane Gonzalez as the clock ran out.

The Georgia team, which no longer has a chance to qualify for the playoff, complicated the classification of the Floridians, who with a record of 7 wins and 7 losses are in second place in the South Division of the National Football Conference.

A painful defeat... with even more painful consequences

The loss, the sixth in eight games for the Buccaneers, leaves the lead in the hands of the Carolina Panthers (7-6), who could make up ground if they can win their game against the New Orleans Saints, one of the worst teams this season (3-10).

The Panthers and Buccaneers will put all their playoff aspirations on the line when they face each other next week.

Cousins and Pitts, lethal connection

The Falcons took advantage of a critical mistake by Baker Mayfield in the fourth quarter to turn the game around and avoid what would have been their third consecutive loss.

Despite González’s late field goal, the win was built on Kirk Cousins’ arm, as he delivered his best performance since returning. The quarterback threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns, all of them to Kyle Pitts.

Pitts himself also experienced his best game as a professional, finishing with 11 receptions for 166 yards. It is the first time he has surpassed 100 yards in the NFL. In addition, he became the first tight end to gain more than 150 yards and three touchdowns since Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe did it in 1996.