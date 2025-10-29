Published by Carlos Dominguez 29 de octubre, 2025

Artificial intelligence and robotics company 1X, based in California, is now accepting reservations for the purchase of its humanoid robot NEO, designed to offer personalized assistance.

The humanoid is designed to assist with household tasks and act as a personal assistant capable of learning over time through artificial intelligence, with the ability to be operated remotely when necessary.

"Humanoids were long a thing of sci-fi ... then they were a thing of research, but today — with the launch of NEO — humanoid robots become a product. Something that you and I can reach out and touch. ... We can actually ask a humanoid robot for help, and help is granted," said Bernt Bornich, CEO and founder of 1X.

The robot represents a significant advance in consumer-oriented humanoids: it is attractive for its design and value proposition for the home, but, according to 1X, today it is worth considering it as a semi-autonomous assistant that may need supervision and specialized support for new or complex tasks.

Basic specifications

Size and weight: it stands approximately 5-foot-6 and weighs about 66 pounds.

Material and design: the body is covered by a textile polymer or soft 3D mesh, available in various colors; design intended for safety and less rejection due to too human appearance.

Hands and mobility: hands with many degrees of freedom and tendon actuators; can move around the home and even climb stairs according to company demonstrations and descriptions.

Some of its capabilities

Performs basic household tasks such as sorting, folding laundry, cleaning and carrying objects; integrates a language model to understand voice instructions and offers Wi-Fi, Bluetooth and 5G connectivity.

, folding laundry, and carrying objects; integrates to understand voice instructions and offers , Bluetooth and connectivity. 1X promotes that NEO can "learn" tasks through guided sessions by in-house experts and data acquisition in real use.

Pricing and availability

1X opened presales in the United States and the advertised retail price is about $20,000, with a monthly subscription option near $499 and reduced reserve deposit for preorder. According to the company, shipments are planned for next year.