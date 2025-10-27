Hormel recalls over four million pounds of chicken due to metal contamination

Published by Williams Perdomo 27 de octubre, 2025

Hormel Foods is recalling nearly 4.9 million pounds of frozen boneless chicken products it sold to restaurants, cafeterias and other outlets. The information was confirmed by the Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

"The affected chicken breast and thigh products were distributed to HRI Commercial Food Service locations nationwide on various dates from February 10, 2025, through September 19, 2025," the service said in a statement posted on its official site.

In that regard, authorities explained that the situation was discovered after the company received multiple complaints from foodservice customers who found metal in its frozen chicken breast and thigh products.

"Hormel Foods determined that the metal originated from the conveyor belt used in production. There have been no confirmed reports of injury due to consumption of this product. Anyone concerned about an injury should contact a healthcare provider," the statement said.

In addition, the service explained that it fears that "some products may be in the freezers of hotels, restaurants and institutions. These businesses are urged not to serve the product. This product should be thrown away."