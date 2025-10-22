FDA recalls more than 6 million eggs over possible salmonella risk

Published by Williams Perdomo 22 de octubre, 2025

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended recalling more than six million eggs because of possible salmonella contamination, according to media outlets including NBC.

The agency said Black Sheep Egg Company recalled its 12- and 18-egg cartons of Free Range Large Grade A brown eggs sold under the Black Sheep Egg Company brand, with expiration dates from Aug. 22, 2025, to Oct. 31, 2025, printed on the side of the carton.

"Black Sheep Egg Company of Walnut Ridge, AR, also distributed eggs to other companies in Arkansas and Missouri between July 9, 2025, to September 17, 2025, that may have repackaged them. Products may have been further distributed to other states," the FDA highlighted in a notice posted on its official website.

The agency published images to help identify the affected products. It also noted that the recalled eggs could still be in U.S. households.

“On Oct. 16, 2025, Kenz Henz of Santa Fe, Texas, recalled its 12-count packages of Kenz Henz brand Grade AA Large Pasture Raised eggs, which it received from Black Sheep Egg Company, because they could be contaminated with salmonella. The recalled 12-count eggs were sold in retail stores in Houston,” the agency said.