ICE targets Chicago after releasing illegal immigrant accused of brutal sexual assault

Published by Diane Hernández 23 de octubre, 2025

On Wednesdasy, Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) announced that it had filed a detainer for Leyter Jeferson Arauz-Medina, a Nicaraguan undocumented immigrant accused of raping a 54-year-old woman on August 31.

Arauz-Medina entered the U.S. near Eagle Pass, Texas, on September 17, 2024, and was released by the Biden administration. According to a DHS statement, an immigration judge later ordered his deportation on July 17, 2025.

The ICE detainer is intended to alert local authorities before the suspect’s release, helping to prevent any further crimes.

The defendant faces charges of rape, sexual assault, physical assault and drug possession. According to investigators, Arauz-Medina grabbed the victim by the hair, dragged her down the street, forced her into an alley, threw her to the ground, strangled her and stripped her naked. The woman’s screams were recorded by private security cameras.

According to reports, the victim lost consciousness after Arauz-Medina repeatedly slammed her head against the concrete. When she regained consciousness, she continued to resist as the assailant persisted in the sexual assault. A passing motorist caused Arauz-Medina to flee, and the woman was able to seek help at a nearby food truck.

Deputy Secretary Tricia McLaughlin stated, "A real-life nightmare: This criminal, who J.B. Pritzker continues to protect, VICIOUSLY ATTACKED an innocent woman who was walking the streets of Chicago."

"This monster was released into our country by the Biden administration. Governor Pritzker and his sanctuary policies protect criminal illegal alien rapists over American citizens. We will do everything in our power to ensure this wicked criminal never walks our streets again," the DHS official added.

ICE warned that despite the partial government shutdown, it will continue efforts to remove violent criminals and protect the public, even in the face of local sanctuary policies.

Arauz-Medina remains in custody as court proceedings continue in Chicago.