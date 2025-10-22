Government shutdown becomes second-longest in US history

Published by Israel Duro 22 de octubre, 2025

The current shutdown is already the second-longest in history, reaching its 22nd day. Just over a week away, the 35 days it took to reopen the government between December 2018 and January 2019 under Donald Trump remains the record, and it increasingly looks within reach.

The situation offers little cause for optimism. Just this week, Democrats blocked for the 11th time a Republican plan to reopen the government. The extension of Obamacare to illegal immigrants has become a red line for both parties, each accusing the other of wrongdoing and claiming the blame lies entirely with the opponent.

Democrats, 'held hostage' by left-wing radicals

In addition, the political fallout from Democratic senators who avoided a government shutdown in this Congress has made them cautious this time, so they cannot be accused of collaborating with Donald Trump.

The clearest example is Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. The Democratic leader faced a harsh campaign from the party’s most radical wing demanding his resignation. This time, arguments that leaving Trump free to trigger a shutdown would be the worst course of action do not seem to carry the same weight.

Nor does the growing pressure from radical groups to block Trump’s agenda, which only the courts have managed to at least slow, help. Protests such as last weekend’s massive No Kings marches add further pressure on Democratic politicians.

Longest government shutdowns to date These have been the longest shutdowns to the current one:



1. Dec. 21, 2018–Jan. 25, 2019: 34 days (Trump, first term)



2. Oct. 1–Oct. 22, 2025: 22 days (Trump, second term)



3. Dec. 15, 1995–Jan. 6, 1996: 21 days (Bill Clinton)



4. Sept. 30–Oct. 18, 1978: 17 days (Jimmy Carter)



5. Sept. 30–Oct. 17, 2013: 16 days (Barack Obama)



6. Sept. 30–Oct. 13, 1977: 12 days (Jimmy Carter)

Schumer calls on Trump to "sit down and negotiate"

With polls showing that more voters blame Democratic party members for the shutdown, Schumer publicly asked Trump for a meeting to try to reach an agreement to reopen government funding, saying the shutdown is beginning to affect families in addition to the thousands of federal workers furloughed by the administration.

Trump accuses Democrats of "extortion" and asks them to "stop the madness"

Trump called on Democratic leaders to “stop this madness” and reopen the government. During a White House luncheon, he described the shutdown as “extortion” and “a pointless act of partisan spite” by Democratic “obstructionists.”

"From the beginning, our message has been very simple: we will not be extorted on this crazy plot of theirs. They have never done this before, nobody has. You always vote for an extension. Today I call on all Senate Democrats to stop the madness.